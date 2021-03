பாஜக பிரமுகர் "கோட்டைக்குள்" களமிறங்கும் மமதா பானர்ஜி.. நந்திகிராமில் போட்டி.. அதிரடி அறிவிப்பு

English summary

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee has said that she would be contesting from the Nandigram seat, which is the strong hold of former TMC leader, Suvendu Adhikari. She also said that she will be vacating her own seat of Bhowanipore. The CM said that Sovandeb Chattopadhay will contest from Bhowanipore. She said that she would be going to Nandigram on March 9 to file her nomination. I will file the nomination at Haldia, she also said.