மேற்கு வங்கம் எக்சிட் போல் ரிசல்ட் 2021: பாஜக பக்கம் வீசும் அலை... இந்தியா டுடே, ஜான்கி பாத் கணிப்பு

West Bengal Election 2021 Exit Poll Results :BJP to win 134-160 seats predicts India Today-Axis My India. As per Jan Ki Baat survey, Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) is expected to win something between 104-121 seats, whereas BJP will get 162-185 and Left+ to get 3-9. Voting for 294 assembly seats in West Bengal were held in eight phases.