ஐநா சபை உள்ளே வெளியுறவுத் துறை அமைச்சர்... வெளியே தமிழர்கள் அனிதாவுக்கு நீதி கேட்டு போராட்டம்!

American Tamils organized protest in front of United Nations headquarters in New York, during the 72nd Assembly sessions in progress and Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj participated in it. Inside the UN headquarters , the minister was participating in the proceedings and outside Tamils were raising slogans ' we don't have any fear (Acchamillai Acchamillai)' asking justice for Anitha and ban NEET in Tamil Nadu. The organizers told that the protests will continue in different forms, until the demands are met by Central Government.