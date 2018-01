பெருவில் தலைகுப்புற கவிழ்ந்த பேருந்து... புத்தாண்டு கொண்டாடி திரும்பிய 48 பேர் பலி!

World

Gajalakshmi

Latest on #Peru bus accident: - death toll rises to 48, with several survivors - police helicopter, navy patrol boat sent to help rescue operation - bus carrying 55 passengers and two crew members from Huacho to Lima pic.twitter.com/0lvGv2WJKY

English summary

A Bus with onboard 57 passengers plunged into Devil curve and killed 48 lives, the accident taken place away from 70kms of capital Lima while passengers returning after their new year celebrations.