நாங்கள் பற்ற வைத்த நெருப்பு உங்களை பொசுக்கும்.. ஐஎஸ்ஐஎஸ் போஸ்டரால் பரபரப்பு

World

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

ISIS have issued a threat to attack the FIFA World Cup in Russia next year by releasing a chilling poster of Messi crying blood behind bars! pic.twitter.com/DDtbN6C4PG

English summary

Islamic State (ISIS) has issued a poster to threat the football World Cup tournament which scheduled to take place in Russia next year. In that poster football player Lionel Messi crying in blood.