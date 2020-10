பீகார் சட்டசபை தேர்தலில் வெற்றி வாய்ப்பு யாருக்கு?- எண் கணித நிபுணர் டாக்டர் என்எஸ் செல்வன் கணிப்பு

English summary

Many are questioning who will win the Bihar assembly elections. Incumbent Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been the Chief Minister of Bihar for 15 years. Lalu Prasad Yadav's family has been in exile for almost 15 years. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) led by Tejaswi Yadav and the Lok Jana Shakti Party (LJP) led by Chirac Paswan are giving Nitish Kumar a tough fight. Renowned Numerologist Dr. JNS Celvan has predicted who will win this three-way contest and take over the reigns.