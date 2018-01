ஆளுநர் மாளிகை எஸ்பி உட்பட 3 ஐபிஎஸ் அதிகாரிகள் பணியிட மாற்றம்

Tamilnadu

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

3 IPS officers transferred by Tamil Nadu Home Secretary Niranjan Marty. Governor's House SP Pravin Kumar Abhinav transferred to CBCID-2. Kanyakumari SP Durai transferred to Governor's House. CBCID-2 Sp Sri Nadha transferred to Kanyakumari.