லட்சுமி... சமூகத்திற்கு என்ன சொல்ல வருகிறாள்?

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

#Lakshmi , பெண்ணை வெறும் ரத்தமும் சதையும் கொண்ட உடலாக பார்க்கும் ஆண்களுக்கு ஒரு செருப்படி. #MustWatch - #Lakshmi is a revolution in short film industry. - A very bold attempt by director @sarjun34 - Extraordinary acting by @LakshmiPriyaaC . Emotions conveyed by expressions. pic.twitter.com/pJ1hQnRf39

#Lakshmi What a making. .... but please act as genuine in husband and wife relationship

English summary

Shortfilm Lakshmi has created a wave of debates in the social media and here is compilation on the film.