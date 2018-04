தஞ்சை வருமான வரித்துறை அலுவலகத்துக்கு பூட்டுபோட்ட 51 நாம் தமிழர் கட்சியினர் மீது வழக்கு

Tamilnadu

oi-Hemavandhana

English summary

The case has been filed against Naam Thamizhar parties who have fought in Tanjore. In the office of the Income Tax office in Thanjavur, the party withdrew the staff and locked the door on the inside. The police have filed a case under which seven sections, including intimidating the government officials, have been booked in connection with the arrest of 51 people.