கிழக்கு திசை காற்று... கிறிஸ்துமஸ் பண்டிகைக்கு முன் மழை- தமிழ்நாடு வெதர்மேன்

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akilan

English summary

TamilNadu weather man post his face book page, Easterly Wave Update - Tamil Nadu coast including Chennai will get moderate rains between 21-24th December with lots of spells and no flooding type rains can be expected. So enjoy the rains.Chennai might get rains for atleast 2 days. But dont expect too much out of these spells. Enjoy the rains. Do carry the rain coat with you for next 3-4 days.