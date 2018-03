குவிந்த தொண்டர்கள்.. கோவை உட்பட 3 மாவட்டங்களில் கமல்ஹாசன் சுற்றுப்பயணம்.. தமிழகத்தை மாற்ற அழைப்பு

Tamilnadu

Veera Kumar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

Tamil Nadu: #KamalHaasan meets supporters in Avanshi village near Erode pic.twitter.com/NJzLCyIXBq

English summary

Makkal Needhi Maiyam party leader and actor Kamal Hassan is touring today and tomorrow in Coimbatore, Tirupur and Erode districts.