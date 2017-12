நாட்டின் வளர்ச்சி மீது நம்பிக்கையுள்ளவர்.. அண்ணாமலைக்கு காங். குஷ்பு வாழ்த்து

Tamilnadu

Dakshinamurthy

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

We know that Mr Rajnikanth believes in inclusive democracy and development. We wish him the all the best in his endeavours.. @INCIndia @INCTamilNadu

English summary

kushboo wishes rajini in twitter about his political entry. She tweeted, We know that Mr Rajnikanth believes in inclusive democracy and development. We wish him the all the best in his endeavors.