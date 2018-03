பாஜகவிடம் சரணடைந்த ஓபிஎஸ், ஈபிஎஸ்... சொல்வது சசிகலா

Tamilnadu

O Panneerselvam surrendered to the BJP and E Palaniswami, the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, followed suit, Sasikala Natarajan has said. In. The affidavit filed before the Justice Aramughaswamy Commission which is probing the death of Jayalalithaa, she is said to have made the allegation.