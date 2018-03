7 ஆயிரம் ஆண்டுகள் பழமையான ராமர் பாலம் - ஆய்வுகள் சொல்லும் உண்மை

Tamilnadu

English summary

According to Ramayana, the 3 km wide and 30 km long bridge was built by Lord Ram's vanara sena. After building it, the army used it to cross over to the Sri Lanka to rescue Sita from the clutches of Ravana, the King of Lanka, who had abducted her Many people believe that the Ram Setu was a natural formation possibly created when the island of Sri Lanka separated from the Indian land mass.