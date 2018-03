2012க்கு பிறகு சசிகலா ஆதிக்கத்தை திடீரென குறைத்தார் ஜெ.. கிருஷ்ணபிரியா பரபர வாக்குமூலம்

Tamilnadu

Sasikala’s influence in the Tamil Nadu government and the AIADMK party came down considerably after 2012. This was told to the Justice Arumughaswamy Commission of Inquiry by Krishnapriya, who is Sasikala’s niece.The commission is probing the death of Jayalalithaa and several persons have deposed before it. Sasikala who is currently serving a jail term after being convicted in the disproportionate assets case too had filed affidavits in which she had detailed the final days of Jayalalithaa.