அவசரம் 108... தமிழக அரசு அறிமுகப்படுத்தியுள்ள 3 இன் 1 செயலி

Tamilnadu

Gajalakshmi

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Avasaram 108 App is a big step forward to improve the promptness in responding to all kind of emergencies (Medical, Police, fire). 108 ambulance service it is first app in India and with this tehnology the ambulane service will reach the location mucch faster using gps location finder minister Vijayabaskar added it.