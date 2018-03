குரங்கணி காட்டுத்தீ... மரணத்தின் வாசலுக்கு சென்று திரும்பினோம் - திகில் அனுபவங்கள்

Tamilnadu

Mayura Akhilan

English summary

Sahana (20), who had a miraculous escape from Chrompet, had been an enthusiastic trekker. A second year student of Ethiraj College, At 2.30 pm, while trekking, we saw smoke, but did not take it seriously, until we saw fire. The one who was guiding us took us on a detour, we kept following, but the fire was spreading too fast and we couldn’t do anything.