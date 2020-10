சாத்தான்குளம் காவல்நிலையத்தில் தந்தை மகன் சிந்திய ரத்தமும் சிபிஐ குற்றப்பத்திரிக்கையும்

English summary

Sathankulam custodial deaths CBI has filed chargesheet, says father-son duo died after being tortured by cops.The CBI has filed a chargesheet in the case of the death of a father and son at the Sathankulam police station. The CBI said that the bloodstains from the Sathankulam police station, including Lathi, matched Jayaraj and Bennix DNA and that they had been tortured to wipe away the blood they had shed and had changed clothes twice due to excessive bleeding.