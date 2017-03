தொல்லியல், கடலாய்வுகளுக்கும் குரல் கொடுங்கள்!!... - தமிழ் மரபு அறக்கட்டளை சுபாஷினி

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

English summary

Tamil Heritage Foundation President Dr.K.Subashini was honored as special guest at Austin Tamil Sangam event. She appealed to American Tamils to support the Archeological and Ocean researches related to Tamil history. She recollected , AdhichaNallur excavation results are not released for various reasons . She further asked, Tamils should give pressures for release of the same and continuing the Keeladi exacavation.