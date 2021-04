கொரோனா கோரத்தாண்டவம்: மே 15 - ஜூன் 24ல் உச்சத்திற்கு சென்று படிப்படியாக குறையும் - ஜோதிடர்

English summary

It has been over a year since the Covid-19 took the world by a storm, and despite the availability of vaccines, the coronavirus pandemic. Astrologer prediction the terrible peak is likely to occur during 2021 May 7-15. During May 15-June 24, there may be a gradual slowdown. By around June 24, things may be pretty much under control. Astrologer prediction Fear is worse than infection! So please do not be paralyzed with fear. Take all precautions, but, God forbid, if you catch a virus, do not be afraid. Be confident that you will win it.