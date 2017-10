துன்பமில்லாத மகிழ்ச்சியான வாழ்வுக்கு துலா காவேரி ஸ்நானம்!

News

The Kaveri is also called as ‘Cauvery’ in English, is a large river in India. Pushkaram is an Indian festival dedicated to worshiping of rivers. Thula Snaanam is an important bathing ritual observed in Tamil Nadu. It is observed in the Tamil Month Aipassi (October – November), which is also referred as Thula – Aipassi. In the month, people wake up in the early morning and take holy dip in the River Cauvery (Kaveri). Special pujas dedicated to Kaveri are also held during the month. Temples along the banks of Kaveri River attracts large number of devotees during the entire period. Temples like Maayavaram and Srirangam and various temples in Kumbakonam, Tiruchi and other important places along the banks of River Kaveri are the most favored spots.