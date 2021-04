மதுரை சித்திரை திருவிழா: கருட வாகனத்தில் எழுந்தருளிய கள்ளழகர்...மண்டூக மகரிஷிக்கு சாப விமோசனம்

English summary

The Suthapas Maharishi, who is named as 'Mandooga maharisi' munivar because of his frog status, performed 'thapas' on the banks of river Vaigai, which is otherwise known as Vegavathi, at Thenur. The Lord Kallazhakar comes from his abode in Azhakar Hill to release Mandooga Maharishi from his curse, when he is praying.