வைகுண்ட ஏகாதசியில் பெருமாள் கோவில்களில் சொர்க்கவாசல் திறப்பது ஏன் தெரியுமா

English summary

Vaikunda Ekadasi festival is celebrated in the month of Markazhi at the Perumal temples as a day and night festival. On the first day of the night the opening of the Sorgavasal, also known as the Paramatman vasal took place. For a long time we can see the reason why the gates of heaven are opened in the Perumal temple on Vaikunda Ekadasi day in the month of March.