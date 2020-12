கார்த்திகை மாத தேய்பிறை சனி மகாபிரதோஷம் - சகல சவுபாக்கியங்களும் கிடைக்கும்

English summary

Special anointing ceremonies for Lord Shiva and Lord Nandi will be held at Shiva temples today to mark the Sanimaka Pradosh, the tea ceremony of the month of Karthika. On the day of Pradosa which may come on Saturday, seeing Shiva can take away all sins. It is believed that performing Soma Sukta at the time of normal Pradosa will bring the benefit of worshiping Aesan for one year and worshiping Aesan at the time of Sani Maha Pradosa for five years.