சனிப்பெயர்ச்சி 2020: சனிபகவான் தரும் நோய்கள் - பரிகாரங்கள்

English summary

The Sani bhagavan is a slow moving planet. Many people are afraid of the sight of Saturn. Depending on the place of Saturn in one's horoscope, some people will get diseases. His role in the diagnosis of diseases is significant when Saturn is the lifeblood. Saturn is the absolute culprit for all the evil things in 6,8,12 which is called the hiding place in astrology. Disease is one of the important ones. Let's see what benefit is available if Saturn is in any place in the horoscope.