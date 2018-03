வஸந்த நவராத்திரியில் சஷ்டி விரதம் இருங்க! குழந்தை பாக்கியம் நிச்சயம்!

News

ASTRO SUNDARA RAJAN

Shasti or ‘Sasthi’ is an auspicious day for Hindus belonging to the Tamil community. This day is dedicated to worshipping Lord Murugan. Shasti is observed on the sixth day of each lunar fortnight, that is, Shukla Paksha (the waxing phase of moon) and Krishna Paksha (the period of waning phase of moon) of every lunar month in the traditional Hindu calendar.