சோமவார அமாவாசை நாளில் அரசமரத்தை வலம் வந்தால் வேண்டிய வரம் கிடைக்கும்

English summary

Karthigai Amavasai The Moon is the day of Monday. Lord Chandra is good day of Amavasya Day. On this day one should worship the royal tree in the early morning and use it as Sriman Narayana and come around 108 times. Karthika's new moon is special last Monday. On this day, do not forget to visit the nearby royal palace. Get the boon you owe.