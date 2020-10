அதிமுக வழிகாட்டு குழுவில் மூத்த நிர்வாகிகளும் புறக்கணிப்பு.. அதிருப்தியில் முக்கிய தலைகள்!

English summary

AIADMK's 11-member steering committee includes senior party leaders Senkottayan, sellur Raju, KP Anpalagan, Natham Viswanathan, Valarmati, Panruti Ramachandran, Gokula Indira, Pollachi Jayaraman, Chemmalai and Shanmuganathan. Anwar Raja and others are not given a place in the group and are dissatisfied.