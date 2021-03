எட்டப்பன் பச்சோந்தி - கரூர் செந்தில்பாலாஜியை கடுமையாக தாக்கிய முதல்வர் பழனிச்சாமி

English summary

Chief Minister Palanisamy has said that DMK candidate Senthil Balaji, who is contesting on behalf of the DMK in Karur, is cheating. Senthilbalaji went to the DMK to overthrow the AIADMK government. Chief Minister Palanisamy has said that Senthil Balaji Chameleon, who has switched to five parties, should not be deceived by him.