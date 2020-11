"திரும்பிப் போங்கள் அமித்ஷா".. நேற்று முதல் விடாமல் டிரெண்ட் அடித்த GoBackAmitShah

TAMILNadu is the land of Periyar

the land of Self Respect

Its not gujrat-UP to welcome a racist criminal with saffron shirt, its Tamilnadu..The land of Real india with Tamil soul's ...Entire south will reject Modi-Shah and BJP

today Tamils Rejected Dictator Shah

#GoBackAmitShah pic.twitter.com/SsR86Y3HmY