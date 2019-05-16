  • search
    வெப்பச்சலனம்.. மேலடுக்கு சுழற்சி.. தமிழகத்தில் கனமழைக்கு வாய்ப்பு.. வானிலை மையம் தகவல்!

    சென்னை: மேலடுக்கு சுழற்சி மற்றும் வெப்பச்சலம் காரணமாக தமிழகத்தின் உள் மாவட்டங்களில் கன மழைக்கு வாய்ப்புள்ளதாக சென்னை வானிலை மையம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

    தமிழகத்தின் பல இடங்களில் வெயில் வாட்டி வதைத்து வருகிறது. இருப்பினும் சில இடங்களில் அவ்வப்போது பரவலாக நல்ல மழை பெய்து வருகிறது.

    Interior districts of Tamilnadu will get rains

    இதனால் ஓரளவுக்கு வெப்பம் தணிந்துள்ளதால் மக்கள் மகிழ்ச்சியடைந்துள்ளனர். இந்நிலையில் மேலடுக்கு சுழற்சி மற்றும் வெப்பச்சலனம் காரணமாக தமிழகத்தின் உள் மாவட்டங்களில் ஓரிரு இடங்களில் கன மழைக்கு வாய்ப்புள்ளது என்று வானிலை மையம் தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

    எவரெஸ்ட் சிகரத்தில் 23 முறை ஏறி புதிய உலக சாதனை.. நேபாளத்தை சேர்ந்த கமி ரிதா ஷெர்பா அசத்தல்

    சென்னையில் வானம் மேகமூட்டத்துடன் காணப்படும் என்றும் மாலை நேரத்தில் லேசான மழைக்கு வாய்ப்பு என்றும் வானிலை மையம் தகவல் தெரிவித்துள்ளது. மேலும் கேரளாவில் தென் மேற்கு பருவமழை ஜூன் 6-ம் தேதி தொடங்கும் என்றும் சென்னை வானிலை ஆய்வு தெரிவித்துள்ளது.

    வருடம்
    வேட்பாளர் பெயர் கட்சி லெவல் வாக்குகள் வாக்கு சதவீதம் வெற்றி வித்தியாசம்
    2014
    வெங்கடேஷ் பாபு டி.ஜி அஇஅதிமுக வென்றவர் 4,06,704 46% 99,704
    கிரிராஜன். ஆர் திமுக தோற்றவர் 3,07,000 34% 0
    2009
    இளங்கோவன் டி.கெ.எஸ் திமுக வென்றவர் 2,81,055 43% 19,153
    பாண்டியன். டி சிபிஐ தோற்றவர் 2,61,902 40% 0
    English summary
    Interior districts of Tamilnadu will get rains said Chennai Meteorological center.
    Story first published: Thursday, May 16, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
