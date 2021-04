கொரோனா பரவும் இக்கட்டான சூழ்நிலையில் நீட் தேர்வு நடத்த இது சரியான நேரம் தானா? - மு.க ஸ்டாலின்

CBSE exams have now got cancelled due to the second wave of #COVID19 . With increasing cases and fatalities, when our doctors are fighting hard against all odds, is this the right time to hold National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) for PG courses? @PMOIndia @drharshvardhan pic.twitter.com/ALMtqnLXLA

