அரசியல் பயணம்: 1991 - 2021 வரை சட்டசபை, லோக்சபா தேர்தல்களில் பாமக கடந்து வந்த பாதை

English summary

Tamil Nadu assembly election 2021: Let us look at the path that the PMK has traversed from 1991 to 2021.It has been confirmed that PMK has a place in the AIADMK alliance in the assembly elections. The AIADMK has signed an agreement to allot 23 seats. Anbumani's dream of becoming the Chief Minister and signing from the first day of her inauguration has come to an end.