ரஜினி அரசியலுக்கு வர மாட்டார்... அன்றே சொன்ன ஒன் இந்தியா - சரியாக கணித்த எண்கணித நிபுணர்

English summary

Numerologist JNS Selvan predicts that Rajinikanth will not enter politics at this age. The Numerologist expert who said that actor Rajinikanth is now thinking of coming into politics is a thing of the past and correctly predicted that he was not likely to start a political party. The news was also published on the One India website. Like that prediction, now Rajinikanth has posted that he is not going to start a political party.