மூதாட்டி வீட்டில் சிறுநீர் கழித்த சண்முகம் சுப்பையா எய்ம்ஸ் உறுப்பினர்- திமுக, விசிக கடும் எதிர்ப்பு

In keeping with BJP's Anti-Democratic but Pro-Urine (both cow & human apparently) culture...



a) Urinating-on-others'-Door-on-CCTV Doctor (a senior Office Bearer in TN BJP) is on the Committee



b) 3 MP slots are left vacant



For an existent-only-in-name AIIMS in Madurai...🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/tqPqNsKcDs