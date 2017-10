பாஜக பிரமுகர்கள் கொலைக்கு எதிராக அரசியல் யாத்திரை.. கேரளாவில் தொடங்கி வைத்தார் அமித்ஷா

India

Veera Kumar

Hundreds of BJP leaders and workers set off on a 15-day march against political violence in Kerala which was kicked off by party president Amit Shah here today. Scores of BJP-RSS workers and the state's ruling CPI-M cadres have been killed in violent clashes over the years, and the saffron party is keen on highlighting these to expand its base in the southern state where it has been a marginal player.