டிரெண்டிங் தமிழக சட்டசபைத் தேர்தல் ஐபிஎல் 2021 தமிழக சட்டமன்ற தேர்தல் வரலாறு அதிமுக திமுக
விவசாயிகள் போராட்டம்
    மேற்கு வங்க 8-ம் கட்ட சட்டசபை தேர்தல்: பகல் 1 மணிவரை 50.49% வாக்குகள் பதிவு

    கொல்கத்தா: மேற்கு வங்கத்தில் 8வது மற்றும் இறுதி கட்டமாக நடைபெற்று வரும் தேர்தலில் பகல் 1 மணி வரை 50.49% வாக்குகள் பதிவாகி உள்ளன.

    Assembly Elections 2021 Live Updates: Tamil Nadu, Puducherry , Kerala, West Bengal, Assam Election News Updates

    3:27 PM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்க காங்கிரஸ் தலைவரும் மக்களவை எம்பியுமான ஆதிர் ரஞ்சன் சவுத்ரி, முர்ஷிதாபாத்தில் உள்ள வாக்குச்சாவடியில் தனது வாக்கைப் பதிவு செய்தார்.
    2:37 PM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    மேற்கு வங்கத்தில் ஆளும் கட்சியினர் கள்ள ஓட்டுப் போடுவதாகக் குற்றஞ்சாட்டிய பாஜக வேட்பாளர் கல்யாண் சவுபேவின் காரை திரிணாமுல் தொண்டர்கள் முற்றுகையிட்டதால் பரபரப்பு.
    1:46 PM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    மேற்கு வங்கம்: பகல் 1 மணி வரை 50.49% வாக்குகள் பதிவு
    1:17 PM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    முற்பகல் 11 மணிவரை 37.8% வாக்குகள் பதிவு
    1:17 PM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    வாக்குச் சாவடிகளில் நீண்ட வரிசைகளில் வாக்காளர்கள் காத்திருந்து வாக்களிக்கின்றனர்
    12:03 PM, 29 Apr
    ஆளுநர் ஜகதீப் தங்கர் தனது மனைவியுடன் ஓட்டு போட்டார். தேர்தல் என்பது ஜனநாயகத்தில் மிகப்பெரிய திருவிழா வாக்களித்த பின் ஆளுநர் பேட்டி. தேர்தல் ஆணையம் சிறப்பான ஏற்பாடுகளை செய்துள்ளது என ஆளுநர் பாராட்டு .
    10:57 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    திரிணாமுல் காங்கிரஸில் இருந்து சிபிஐ முன்னாள் இயக்குநர் உபேன் பிஸ்வாஸ் ராஜினாமா
    10:29 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    மால்டா பாஜக வேட்பாளர் கோபால் சந்திர ஷா வாக்களித்த பின் செய்தியாளர்களிடம் பேசுகையில் ஏப்ரல் 18-ந் தேதி பிரசாரத்தின் போது திரிணாமுல் காங்கிரஸ் அல்லது காங்கிரஸ் குண்டர்கள் என் மீது துப்பாக்கிச் சூடு நடத்தினர்; மேற்கு வங்கத்தில் காட்டாட்சி நடக்கிறது என்றார்.
    10:14 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    ஒவ்வொரு கட்ட வாக்குப் பதிவின் போதும் பாஜகவுக்கு ஆதரவாக செயல்படுவதாக சி.ஆர்.பி.எப். வீரர்கள் மீது திரிணாமுல் காங். புகார்
    9:56 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    8வது மற்றும் இறுதி கட்ட வாக்குப் பதிவு- காலை 9.31 மணிவரை 16.04% வாக்குகள் பதிவு
    9:46 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    கொரோனா கட்டுப்பாடுகளை பின்பற்றி அனைவரும் வாக்களிக்க வேண்டும்: பாதுகாப்புத் துறை அமைச்சர் ராஜ்நாத் சிங்
    9:33 AM, 29 Apr
    மால்டா தொகுதியின் பாஜக வேட்பாளர் கோபால் சந்திர சஹா தனது வாக்கைச் செலுத்தினார். ஏப்ரல் 18ஆம் சஹாபூரில் நடைபெற்ற பேரணியில் தான் சிலரால் சுடப்பட்டதாகவும், தாக்குதல் நடத்தியவர்கள் திரிணாமுல் கட்சியைச் சேர்ந்தவர்களாக இருக்கலாம் என்றும் கோபால் சந்திரா சஹா தெரிவித்தார்.
    9:15 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    கொல்கத்தா வெடிகுண்டு வீச்சு சம்பவம் தொடர்பாக தேர்தல் ஆணையம் விசாரணை
    8:58 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    முர்ஷிதாபாத் மாவட்டத்தில் திரிணாமுல் காங். பூத் ஏஜெண்டுகளை சி.ஆர்.பி.எப். படை வீரர்கள் மிரட்டுவதாக புகார்
    8:57 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    கொல்கத்தா ஜோரசன்கோ காவல் நிலையம் மீது இருசக்கர வாகனத்தில் வந்த மர்ம நபர்கள் வெடிகுண்டு வீச்சு
    8:41 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    மால்டாவின் பாஜக வேட்பாளர் கோபால் சந்திர ஷா வாக்களித்தார். திரிணாமுல் காங். நிர்வாகிகள் மீது சரமாரியாக சந்திரஷா புகார்
    8:41 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    8:11 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    நடிகரும் பாஜக மூத்த தலைவருமான மிதுன் சக்கரவர்த்தி வடக்கு கொல்கத்தா வாக்கு சாவடியில் வாக்களித்தார்
    8:04 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    பிர்பும் மாவட்டத்தில் அரை மணிநேரம் தாமதமாக தொடங்கியது வாக்குப் பதிவு1
    7:42 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    முர்ஷிதாபாத் மாவட்டத்தில் விறுவிறு வாக்குப் பதிவு நடைபெற்று வருகிறது
    7:14 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    கொரோனா கட்டுப்பாடுகளைப் பின்பற்றி வாக்க்காளர்கள் வாக்களிக்க பிரதமர் மோடி வேண்டுகோள்
    7:13 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    காலையிலேயே பெரும் எண்ணிக்கையில் திரண்டிருக்கும் வாக்காளர்கள்
    7:11 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    8 கட்ட தேர்தல்களில் பதிவான அனைத்து வாக்குகளும் மே 2-ல் எண்ணப்படும்
    7:11 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    இன்று மாலை 6.30 மணிக்கு வாக்குப் பதிவு நிறைவடையும்; இரவு 7.30 மணிக்கு பின் தேர்தலுக்கு பிந்தைய கருத்து கணிப்பு முடிவுகள் வெளியாகும்
    7:10 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    கொரோனா பாதிப்பு அதிகமாக இருப்பதால் வாக்கு பதிவு சதவீதம் குறையலாம் என கட்சிகள் அச்சம்
    7:00 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    8-வது மற்றும் இறுதி கட்ட வாக்குப் பதிவு காலை 7 மணிக்கு பலத்த பாதுகாப்புடன் தொடங்கியது
    6:59 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    வாக்குச் சாவடிகளில் நீண்ட வரிசைகளில் காத்திருக்கும் வாக்காளர்கள் இடம்: மால்டா
    6:54 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    ஒருநாள் கொரோனா பாதிப்பு 17,207; உயிரிழப்பு எண்ணிக்கை 77
    6:51 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    கொரோனா பாதிப்புக்கு மத்தியில் கட்டுப்பாடுகளுடன் வாக்குப் பதிவு நடைபெற உள்ளது
    6:37 AM, 29 Apr
    மேற்கு வங்காளம்
    8-வது கட்ட வாக்குப் பதிவு இன்னும் சற்று நேரத்தில் தொடங்குகிறது
    English summary
    Tamil Nadu, Puducherry , Kerala, West Bengal, Assam Election 2021 Live News Updates in Tamil: தமிழ்நாடு, புதுச்சேரி, கேரளா, மேற்கு வங்கம் மற்றும் அசாம் மாநிலங்களின் சட்டமன்ற தேர்தல்களின் லேட்டஸ்ட் நியூஸ் மற்றும் நேரலை செய்திகளை இந்த பக்கத்தில் படித்து தெரிந்து கொள்ளுங்கள்.
