மேற்கு வங்க 8-ம் கட்ட சட்டசபை தேர்தல்: பகல் 1 மணிவரை 50.49% வாக்குகள் பதிவு
கொல்கத்தா: மேற்கு வங்கத்தில் 8வது மற்றும் இறுதி கட்டமாக நடைபெற்று வரும் தேர்தலில் பகல் 1 மணி வரை 50.49% வாக்குகள் பதிவாகி உள்ளன.
Congress MP and party's state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury casts his vote for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalElections at a polling booth in Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/0DqGpYsSnz— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
#WATCH | TMC supporters gherao car of BJP candidate Kalyan Chaubey in Maniktala, North Kolkata. He says, "Our polling agent was sitting inside when a 50-yr-old woman came to vote instead of a 31-yr-old woman. When the agent objected she was scolded. This is hooliganism of TMC." pic.twitter.com/2aTzFdWevc— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Election is the greatest festival in democracy, we both voted. COVID protocol being followed 100%. I'm very happy with the arrangements. Excellent work done by EC & CAPF. Democracy is powered only by your votes. Anyone who doesn't vote loses the right to grievance: WB Governor pic.twitter.com/NSCrVMnBzG— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Polling for the last phase of West Bengal Assembly elections is going on. I urge all eligible voters of this phase to exercise their franchise, following all COVID protocols.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 29, 2021
West Bengal: BJP candidate from Malda, Gopal Chandra Saha cast his vote at a polling booth in the constituency. He says, "There was a public rally on April 18 in Sahapur where I was shot & taken to hospital. It was done by either TMC or Congress goons. There is 'jungle raj' here" pic.twitter.com/QyWe1DJek5— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
West Bengal: A bomb was hurled near Mahajati Sadan Auditorium in north Kolkata today. Election Commission has sought details of the incident. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/hbhikPorZo— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल: मालदा से भाजपा उम्मीदवार गोपाल चंद्र साहा ने वोट डाला।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 29, 2021
उन्होंने कहा, ''यहां उम्मीदवार भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। TMC के गुंडों ने बहुत से भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या की है। कुछ मतदान केंद्र में हमारे मतदान एजेंट को घुसने नहीं दिया जा रहा है।'' pic.twitter.com/rNCjvZTpTf
पश्चिम बंगाल: मालदा से भाजपा उम्मीदवार गोपाल चंद्र साहा ने वोट डाला।— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 29, 2021
उन्होंने कहा, ''यहां उम्मीदवार भी सुरक्षित नहीं हैं। TMC के गुंडों ने बहुत से भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हत्या की है। कुछ मतदान केंद्र में हमारे मतदान एजेंट को घुसने नहीं दिया जा रहा है।'' pic.twitter.com/rNCjvZTpTf
Voting began with a half an hour delay due to a glitch in the EVM, at polling booth number 188 in Birbhum.— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Voters are casting their votes for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalElections today. pic.twitter.com/eXIp3aZf58
Voting for the eighth and final phase of #WestBengalPolls is underway. Visuals from a polling booth in Murshidabad. pic.twitter.com/YCFYEP3yGq— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021
Last phase of the 2021 West Bengal elections takes place today. In line with the COVID-19 protocols, I call upon people to cast their vote and enrich the festival of democracy.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2021
पश्चिम बंगाल विधानसभा चुनाव के आठवें और अंतिम चरण के लिए मतदान शुरू हो गए हैं। काशीपुर-बेलगछिया के एक मतदान केंद्र पर लोग वोट डालने के लिए अपनी बारी का इंतजार करते हुए। #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/lu6JODhi8R— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 29, 2021
Voters form queues outside polling booth number 23/24 in Malda; voting for the eighth and last phase of #WestBengalPolls will begin at 7 am today. pic.twitter.com/PgunPzWjtx— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2021