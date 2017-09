திரிபுராவில் தின் ராத் டிவி செய்தியாளர் வெட்டிக்கொலை - இண்டர்நெட் சேவை துண்டிப்பு

India

Mayura Akilan

Tripura: Internet data services suspended in Agartala following kiling of a journalist covering a clash between b/w IPFT & TUGMP in Mandwai.

English summary

A journalist working for Din Raat, was fatally attacked today while covering a clash between the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) and the ruling CPI(M)’s tribal wing.