ஹத்ராஸ் படுகொலை: ஆறுதல் கூறாமல் உ.பி அரசு அடக்குமுறைகளை கையாளுவதா? - ஜோதிமணி எம்பி

English summary

Karur MP Jyoti Mani has accused the Uttar Pradesh state government of handling repression without providing comfort to the families of the victims of the Hathras teen murder case. He said the Congress party would continue to fight until justice was served. Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi are going to visit and offer condolences to the miserable family who have been imprisoned by the government like a prisoner after their daughter was brutally raped and murderd.