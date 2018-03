தொகுதியை மாற்றினார் சித்தராமையா.. வெறும் 257 ஓட்டுகளில் வெற்றி பெற்ற பழைய தொகுதியில் போட்டி

India

On Thursday, during his Mysuru tour ahead of the state Assembly elections, Karnataka chief minister (CM) Siddaramaiah announced that he will be contesting polls from the Chamundeshwari constituency in the district. The incumbent Congress CM also said that the upcoming contest will be his last electoral battle. However, he did not reveal whether he will retire from politics after that.