கைக்குழந்தைக்கு தாய்ப்பால் கொடுத்த பெண்ணுடன் சேர்த்து காரை டோ செய்த டிராபிக் போலீஸ்: வைரல் வீடியோ

English summary

Hours after a video showing Mumbai Traffic Police personnel towing away a car with a sick woman sitting in the rear seat and breastfeeding her seven-month-old baby went viral, a policeman was on Saturday suspended, pending an inquiry.