ஜெய் ஸ்ரீ ராம் என கோஷமிட்டது தவறு... அவர்கள் மீது நடவடிக்கை தேவை.. ஆர்எஸ்எஸ் தலைவர் தடாலடி

English summary

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary on Wednesday said the Sangh "does not" support the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogans that were raised by a section of the crowd at an event in Kolkata to mark the 124th birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Subhas Chandra Bose when Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was called on the stage to address the gathering.