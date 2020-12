சபரிமலை மகரவிளக்கு பூஜை : பக்தர்கள் இன்று முதல் முன்பதிவு - ஆபரண ஊர்வலத்தில் 100 பேர் மட்டும் அனுமதி

English summary

The Sabarimala Ayyapan temple Devasthanam Board has announced that devotees who wish to participate in the Mahavilakku Puja to be held at the Sabarimala Iyappan Temple on January 14 and pay homage to Iyappan can make reservations on the temple website from this evening. Devotees will be allowed to perform darshan from December 31 to January 19.