சபரிமலை ஐயப்பன் கோவிலில் செல்வ வளம் தரும் படிபூஜை - தேவசம்போர்டு புது கட்டுப்பாடு

English summary

It has been reported that devotees are not allowed to perform Padipooja at the Sabarimala Iyappan Temple. Devotees coming to the temple for Sami darshan will not be allowed to climb the 18th step, perform Sami darshan and stay in the sanctum sanctorum after 8 pm during special pujas, including puja from 6 pm to 8 pm, the Devasam Board said in a statement.