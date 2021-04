மேற்கு வங்கத்தில் திதீக்கு தீ வெற்றி... ஹாட்ரிக் முதல்வராகும் மமதா பானர்ஜி - விடாமல் விரட்டும் பாஜக

English summary

West Bengal exit polls results Here are the exit polls results for the West Bengal Assembly. The majority mark in the 294-member Assembly is 148.The TMC, led by Mamata Banerjee, is set to win the West Bengal assembly elections for the third time, according to Exit poll conducted by several organizations, including ABP C Voter and Times Now C Voter. Only a poll conducted by Republic TV has suggested that the BJP is likely to capture power in West Bengal.