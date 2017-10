தப்பு பண்ணிட்டோம், மன்னிச்சிருங்க.. டிவிட்டரில் ஸாரி கேட்ட டவ் சோப் நிறுவனம்!

World

Shyamsundar

An image we recently posted on Facebook missed the mark in representing women of color thoughtfully. We deeply regret the offense it caused.

You have done it in the past.🙄 pic.twitter.com/qaGG10bePw

I'm never buying Dove again. Y'all think my brown skin symbolises dirt.

English summary

Dove apologises for the racist video after got viral in social media. This video of the dove company got worst feedback by people all over the world .