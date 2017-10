50 வருட வளர்ச்சி ஒரே வாரத்தில் போச்சு, 2.5 லட்சம் மக்கள் ஓட்டம்! கதறடிக்கும் கலிபோர்னியா காட்டுத் தீ

World

Shyamsundar

Subscribe to Oneindia Tamil

#PartrickFire [update] west of Napa (Napa County) is now 9,523 acres and 2%. #SouthernLNUComplex https://t.co/HbDwwLRm4I pic.twitter.com/w0Ojq4FMvz

English summary

A large range of fire took place in California state of America. Due to this huge amount of fire, more than 250,000 people migrated from California, 30 people died.