பாகிஸ்தானில் மரண தண்டனை கைதியாக இருக்கும் குல்பூஷன்.. தன் குடும்பத்தினரை சந்தித்தார்!

Visuals from Pakistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad; Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav's wife and mother will meet him here, today pic.twitter.com/umaeALrtvr

Pakistan claimed Jadhav alias Hussein Mubarak Patel was arrested from its restive Balochistan province on March 3 in 2016 after he reportedly entered from Iran. India, however, maintains that Jadhav was kidnapped from Iran where he had business interests after retiring from the Indian Navy.