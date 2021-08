திருப்பி அடிக்க தொடங்கிய ஆப்கன் ராணுவம்.. இரண்டே நாட்களில் 572 தாலிபான்கள் பலி.. திடீர் திருப்பம்!

47 #Taliban terrorists were killed & 26 others wounded in #airstrikes conducted by #AAF in support of #ANDSF operations in Dand, Zherai districts & the outskirts of #Kandahar provincial center, last night.



Also,6 motorbikes,a large amount of their weapons & amos were destroyed. pic.twitter.com/Tn76pylFTe — Ministry of Defense, Afghanistan (@MoDAfghanistan) August 8, 2021