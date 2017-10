ஈர்ப்பு விசையை எதிர்த்து மேல்நோக்கி பாயும் அருவி.. கனூன் புயலால் சீனாவில் அரங்கேறிய அதிசயம்!

World

Gravity-defying waterfall (due to the fierce wind brought by Typhoon Khanun in Southern China) in Taidong of Taiwan Thanks @CGTNOfficial pic.twitter.com/qxqlcRTDzw

Tropical storm Typhoon Khanun made landfall in China's Guangdong province early this morning bringing with it heavy rainfall and high-speed winds. In an astonishing video that emerged over the weekend from the island of Taiwan, winds emerging from the typhoon caused a small waterfall to defy gravity.